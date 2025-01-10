J.J. McCarthy goes viral for sideline appearance in Vikings loss to Detroit
As his team struggled in a 31-9 loss to the back-to-back NFC North champion Detroit Lions, JJ McCarthy could do nothing but watch from the sidelines. After injuring his knee with a torn meniscus in the pre-season, McCarthy was shelved for the duration of the 2024 season. But even though he didn't play a single down during the loss to Detroit last weekend, McCarthy still received plenty of attention for his appearance on the sideline.
His flowing locks went viral across the social media world as pundits compared his hair style to that of Star Wars character Anakin Skywalker.
With the breakout success of quarterback Sam Darnold, it appears that McCarthy's time in Minnesota could be in jeopardy. As reported by Michigan On SI's Trent Knoop, a host of NFL teams could be knocking on the Vikings door to ask about McCarthy in the near future. Many draft experts believe that if he were in this year's draft he would be the number one overall pick and easily the top quarterback talent available.
As the 10th overall pick of last year's draft, McCarthy may have too much capital for the Vikings to not trade him. If Darnold, who is only 28 years old, signs an extension in the off-season, look for McCarthy to potentially move to a new city where he has a better shot at seeing the field.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft expert speculates on J.J. McCarthy's future with the Minnesota Vikings
Michigan has a new transfer portal WR target on its radar
Michigan and one other school are 'setting the pace' for nation's top DL prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7