NFL Draft expert speculates on J.J. McCarthy's future with the Minnesota Vikings
It could be an interesting offseason for the Minnesota Vikings and former Michigan quarterback, J.J. McCarthy. The Vikings drafted McCarthy 10th overall in last year's NFL Draft. Minnesota traded up a spot to select its future franchise quarterback, but a meniscus injury sidelined McCarthy for the entire 2024 season. Instead, veteran Sam Darnold has shined on a one-year deal and it's left most people speculating what's in store for McCarthy.
ESPN's NFL draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. insists that the New York Giants could be in play for McCarthy. The Giants currently have the No. 3 pick in the draft and Kiper Jr. believes New York could send that to the Vikings for McCarthy.
This year's quarterback class is less than enticing. With Cam Ward and Shaduer Sanders headling the spot, McCarthy would be the likely top pick coming out of college if he had stayed one more season with Michigan. With that in mind, the Giants -- who needs a quarterback -- could throw some picks the Vikings way if they chose to stick with Darnold moving forward.
“I think it’s gonna be J.J. McCarthy,” Kiper said Wednesday on UNSPORTSMANLIKE Radio. “J.J. McCarthy is a year younger than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. He’s had a year [in the NFL]. He’s coming off an injury. But if you look at his grade last year compared to the grades this year of the quarterbacks, he would be the No. 1 guy. He would be ahead of Drew Allar. He would certainly be ahead of Cam and Shedeur. So, I think J.J. McCarthy — the decision the Vikings make based on how Sam Darnold plays in the playoffs will determine J.J. McCarthy’s fate.
“Them only having a first and two fifths, they may say hey, if we can get three draft picks for J.J. McCarthy, maybe let’s do it. Assuming Sam Darnold plays really well in the playoffs. If he doesn’t, then obviously they’re keeping J.J. and let it play out that way. Franchise [tag] Sam, keep J.J., move on from there and see how that plays out. But I think the J.J. McCarthy situation is gonna be really interesting to see what happens there. Do they keep him, or do they trade him?”
Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell has made it clear how he feels about McCarthy and how he believes the former Michigan great is Minnesota's future franchise signal caller. But if Darnold could lead Minnesota to the promised land and get through the playoffs unscathed it would become even more interesting to see how Minnesota would handle McCarthy moving forward.
