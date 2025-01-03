Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy buys swag lake house
Former Michigan Wolverine quarterback, reigning CFP national champion, and top 10 NFL draft pick JJ McCarthy seemingly has it all, and now you can add a swag lake house to that list. McCarthy and his fiancé purchased the former lake house of Minnesota Twins all-time great Joe Mauer. Mauer had owned the home since 2012, when he purchased it for $1.75 million dollars. JJ appears to have secured the home in June, a mere two months after he was the 10th pick of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Draft. He purchased the home for $2.44 million, according to recently released tax records.
The home, located just two miles from Vikings HQ, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and over 7,252 finished square feet and sits on a whopping 4.92 acres in Sunfish Lake. Not a bad starter home for a 21-year-old.
Professionally, McCarthy suffered a season ending knee injury and was not able to see the field this year. His Minnesota Vikings, led by journeyman QB Sam Darnold, are 14-2 and headed to Detroit to battle the Lions for the NFC North divisional title. With the resurgence of Sam Darnold there have been whispers that the Vikings could shop the 10th overall pick prior to this year's NFL Draft. If he does end up with a new franchise, he will surely have no issues unloading this beautiful lake house.
