JJ McCarthy to make preseason debut against Raiders
Michigan fans will definitely want to tune into the NFL Network this afternoon as JJ McCarthy is set to make his preseason debut for the Minnesota Vikings. Although veteran QB Sam Darnold is currently listed as the starter on the depth chart, McCarthy has been making a lot of noise during training camp - leading many to believe that it won't be long before he takes over that QB1 spot in Minneapolis.
While Darnold certainly provides a level of experience that you want in a quarterback, Vikings fans seem eager to see No. 9 in action. Given all he accomplished during his playing days at the University of Michigan, it's hard to blame them. As a Wolverine, McCarthy put together an impressive 27-1 overall record as a starter, including two wins over rival Ohio State, two Big Ten championships, a Rose Bowl victory over Alabama in the CFP Semifinal, and a National Championship over Washington in 2023. He's certainly in contention to be viewed as the greatest Michigan quarterback of all-time, and there's every reason to believe he'll continue his winning ways with the Minnesota Vikings.
You can catch McCarthy in action today on the NFL Network at 4:00 pm ET, as the Minnesota Vikings welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Minneapolis for their first preseason game.
