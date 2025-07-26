Former Michigan safety Josh Metellus signs big, new contract with Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings reached a deal with former Michigan safety Josh Metellus on Saturday afternoon. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Vikings and Metellus agreed on a three-year deal worth $36 million -- a max value of $42 million.
Metellus was set to enter the 2025 season on his last year of his deal, and some were wondering if Metellus was going to hold out until he got a new deal. With the Vikings not re-signing safety Cam Bynum this past offseason, it was pivotal for Minnesota to reach an updated deal with the do-it-all safety.
Metellus was a sixth-round pick out of Michigan in the 2020 NFL Draft. He starred on special teams for Minnesota, but in the past couple of seasons, Metellus has done anything the Vikings needed. In 2023, Metellus lined up at every position on the defensive side of the field for at least one snap.
Playing in all 17 games in both 2023 and 2024, Metellus racked up 116 tackles and 103 tackles in the past two seasons. He has also recorded four interceptions in the past three seasons.
