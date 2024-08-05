Joel Klatt has Michigan inside top 10 of preseason rankings, ahead of perennial power
Michigan football's fall camp is underway and college football is right around the corner. Wolverine fans will be able to watch the maize and blue during a primetime matchup against Fresno State at the end of August. But in the meantime, players and coaches have been speaking to the media, and college football analysts are coming out with their preseason picks.
FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt came out with his preseason top 25 on Monday morning. While some fans believe after winning a national championship, Michigan should be a top-three team entering the 2024 season. But after losing so much talent and a ton of coaches from last season, a top-10 projection feels more than fair before the season begins.
Klatt ranks Michigan at No. 7 entering the season -- one spot ahead of Alabama. Why? Because the Wolverines just beat 'Bama in the Rose Bowl and Michigan promoted within to maintain the culture that's been instilled for a few years now.
“So why do I have Michigan ahead of Alabama," Klatt asked. "Well, actually, I think it's actually pretty easy. They're both changing head coaches, and yet one went from within and is not changing their culture. You see, when you go to Alabama, you have this understanding that everything is different. Everything is different. Names, culture is going to be a little bit different. They are going to operate a little bit differently."
"At Michigan, you go to Michigan and you walk in and you're like, 'Oh man, so everything's different'? They look at you cross-eyed because they're like, 'No, nothing's changed'. Everyone is different, but nothing has changed. That's a difference from Alabama. Plus, Michigan just beat Alabama. That's why I've got Michigan at number seven."
Losing a quarterback like J.J. McCarthy is never an easy task to replace. He went 27-1 as a start at Michigan and won two Big Ten titles along with the national title last season. While Klatt believes Michigan will have to get that figured out quickly, he notes that the Wolverines should still be able to run the football at an elite level. Also, the Wolverines' defense should be elite once again.
"They're going to have to figure out the quarterback position, and I think that's the biggest question mark. There's no doubt, but I will say this, for whoever takes the snaps, they're going to be able to run the football really well, especially under Sherrone Moore, and he proved that in his job as acting head coach late last season."
"Defense is going to be outstanding. Defense is going to be one of the top two or three defenses in all of college football. Their interior defensive line is the top interior defensive line in the country, hands down. So that will give them a lot of runway to bring along a quarterback."
But what might hurt Michigan's chances more this year so the schedule. The Wolverines have a brutal schedule -- especially for a team that has to replace so many starters. Michigan has to face Texas, USC, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State, among others in 2024. While Klatt, and others, can't find it too realistic that Michigan might upset Texas in week two -- what happens if the Wolverines do get the job done? It's hard to imagine a defending national champion will be the underdog in their own stadium, but that'll be the reality when Texas comes to town.
Now, their schedule doesn't. They've got to face Texas in week two. They're going to have USC coming in in September. So they're going to have to be good right away. But I'm just going to throw this out there. Just throw it out there. I don't think anybody is expecting it except for them. What happens if they beat Texas? What happens if they beat Texas? Could happen. What if they run it 50 times? We've seen them do that. We've seen them do that. I think they'll lean on that run game. It might be Alex Orji, but Donovan Edwards, Kalel Mullings, those defensive tackles, they're going to be outstanding.”
Klatt's top 10 preseason teams are:
10. Penn State
9. Utah
8. Alabama
7. Michigan
6. Notre Dame
5. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
3. Texas
2. Georgia
1. Ohio State
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
REPORT: 'Dynamic' wide receiver decommits from Michigan's 2025 recruiting class
Top Michigan defensive target sets commitment date
Latest ESPN report surrounding Michigan football leaves more questions than answers