It's the first game between Michigan and Ohio State in recent memory that there aren't many stakes on the line. Neither team is making the Big Ten Championship Game and neither team will have a spot in the College Football Playoff.

But it's still The Game and both teams want the bragging rights. Not only do they want bragging rights, but it's possible both head coaches are coaching for their lives. Kyle Whittingham could be one-and-done at Michigan, although the whole AD debacle has made things interesting. And Ryan Day likely can't afford another loss to the Wolverines — especially dropping to 7-5 on the season,

Michigan isn't favored to win this game, and neither were the Wolverines in 2024. Because of these three flaws of Ohio State, the Wolverines have a chance.

Ohio State's lack of protection of the QB

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It goes without saying that Michigan's strength is its defense. The Wolverines' unit has kept them in most games, with Oregon being the only team to really go after Michigan's secondary effectively. Ohio State will have the best player on the field this weekend with Jeremiah Smith, but if the Wolverines can get pressure on Luke Fahey, that could disrupt the timing.

And Michigan has a real chance to do so. The Buckeyes ranked 12th in the Big Ten, having allowed 21 sacks this season. Ohio State has done a better job in the month of November, allowing just four sacks, but getting home is just one part.

Fahey has been under pressure on 50 of the 179 dropbacks this season. And when he's pressured, he completes just 55% of his passes. When he's kept clean, he completes 66% of his throws. This is where John Henry Daley and Dom Nichols can really capitalize on Saturday and make the young quarterback feel the heat.

Buckeyes' third-down defense

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

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While Michigan's strength is its defense, the offense has been a real weakness in 2026. The good news for Michigan is that the Buckeyes' defense has stumbled in recent weeks. Since Julian Sayin has gone out, it's the defense that's given up big plays.

In all three of their losses, the Buckeyes' defense has allowed 30, 41, and 31 points, respectively. But what's hurt Ohio State is that it allows teams to sustain drives. Ohio State is the No. 15 defense in the Big Ten, allowing the opposition to convert 42% of their third-down tries.

Michigan enters the game, ranked 11th in the Big Ten, converting 40% of its third downs. The Wolverines haven't been over 33% in their last three games, with the win over UCLA being the best. If Michigan has any shot this weekend, it needs to sustain drives.

Turnover struggles

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Neither team enters Saturday's game with a positive turnover margin. Michigan is dead last in the Big Ten with a -8 margin. But it's not like the Buckeyes have been world beaters in that category. Ohio State enters The Game ranked -3 and ranked No. 14.

In the last four games, Ohio State has turned the ball over seven times, and five times in the last two games. Michigan's defense hasn't been as opportunistic as Jay Hill would like, but the Wolverines' defense did turn UCLA over three times. Those were the first turnovers forced by the Michigan defense since the overtime loss to Indiana.

With Fahey behind center and having never played in the Michigan rivalry, you can likely count on him throwing up an errant pass or two.

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