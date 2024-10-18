JUST IN: Michigan announces uniform combo for Illinois game
The Michigan Wolverines released their uniform combination for this weekend's game against Illinois. While the fighting Illini will be going with a throwback alternate, the Wolverines will be sporting a white top with blue bottom alternate.
As for the game itself, this will be the 98th meeting all-time between the Wolverines and the Fighting Illini. Michigan currently holds a 72-23-2 advantage, along with winning the last six contests dating back to 2010. Illinois hasn't beaten Michigan in Champaign since the 2009 season, where they dominated the Wolverines en route to a 38-13 victory.
- When: Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) in Champaign, Illinois
- TV: CBS
