Michigan wide receiver makes ridiculous catch on throw from transfer QB in fall camp
Michigan football junior wide receiver Semaj Morgan will be looking to take the next step in his game this season to help the Wolverines' wide receiving corps thrive in 2025. During his freshman season in 2023, Morgan showed flashes of brilliance with his playmaking ability, both at the wideout position and as a punt returner. He ended that season with 22 receptions for 204 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per reception.
Last season, while Morgan hauled in five more catches as opposed to 2023, the 27 catches he made went for just 139 yards. With new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey calling the plays, and with what he hopes will be a revamped passing game with improved quarterbacks and a deeper wide receiver room, Michigan is expected to make a little bit more noise through the air throughout this season.
While plays in fall camp are certainly not the same as making them when the lights are shining bright on Saturdays, Morgan showed his athletic ability and good hands on a play on a ball that was delivered to him by transfer quarterback Jake Garcia recently in camp. On the particular play, which was posted by the Michigan football account on X on a highlight video, Morgan reached up with his right hand on a well thrown ball by Garcia and palmed it with one hand out of mid air, right before he was falling out of bounds toward the sideline.
If that play is any sign of Michigan's offense having a chance of being more explosive through the air, that would certainly be a welcoming site for fans who cheer for the Maize and Blue. Although Morgan made the highlight reel by hauling in the terrific catch, the throw by Garcia can't be understated as he fits the ball into a tight window to Morgan several yards down the field between two defenders against a Cover 2 defense.
The Wolverines will open their season in Week 1 on Aug. 30 in a game under the lights at the Big House against New Mexico. Fall camp will conclude the week before the game against the Lobos as the Wolverines prepare for the 2025 season.