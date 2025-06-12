Former Alabama RB Justice Haynes compares Sherrone Moore to Nick Saban
After losing both Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards, Michigan football felt like it needed to add another player to go along with rising star Jordan Marshall at RB for 2025. Marshall burst onto the scene in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Alabama, where he earned MVP honors, rushing for 100 yards. But the Wolverines have always liked to use two running backs, and Michigan gained the commitment of former Crimson Tide RB Justice Haynes this past cycle.
Haynes, entering his junior year, knows a thing or two playing for great head coaches. He played under Nick Saban, who is considered the GOAT of college football coaching by many, before he played under Kalen DeBoer last season. Speaking with On3's Pete Nakos, Haynes compared Moore to Saban.
“He reminds me of a young Coach Saban in a lot of ways,” Haynes said. “He’s going to kick it with you. He’s going to have fun with you. But then there is also a time to be serious and a time to be disciplined. Everything is discipline-oriented around there. We train differently from anyone else in the country. We work harder than anyone in the country, and we’re all about running the ball and stopping the run. That’s what we pride ourselves on, and that’s ultimately what led to my decision. I knew they were going to value the running back position, and I knew I could thrive in the offense.”
Saban coached at Toledo, Michigan State, LSU, and Alabama during his collegiate career, accumulating a 292-71-1 career record as a head coach. He won seven national titles, which is the most by any coach in the history of the sport.
Those are some lofty expectations, but it has to be music to Michigan fans' ears to know a former Saban player sees comparisons to Moore. Entering his second year as the Michigan head coach, he has already shown he can win some big games. When Jim Harbaugh was suspended in 2023, Moore was the acting head coach and led the Wolverines to wins over both Penn State and Ohio State. In 2024, despite an 8-5 overall record, Moore led Michigan to back-to-back wins over the Buckeyes and Alabama.
Expectations are much higher this season with Bryce Underwood at QB. It's early in Moore's tenure, but he will have to show that the Wolverines are going to be able to win 10-plus games under his watch. The schedule is more than favorable, and Michigan gets its nemesis, Ohio State, in the Big House.
