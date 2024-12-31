Michigan football true freshman earns ReliaQuest Bowl MVP
Michigan was down several key players from its starting lineup on Tuesday when the Wolverines had to face Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Neither Kalel Mullings or Donovan Edwards were set to play in the game, and Michigan didn't have its starting left tackle, Myles Hinton, who was gearing up for the NFL Draft.
In place of Mullings and Edwards, true freshman and former Mr. Ohio running back Jordan Marshall got his first career start as a Wolverine. And he shined. Michigan totaled 190 yards as a team and Marshall ran for 100 yards on 23 carries against Alabama. He helped Michigan get the victory, 19-13.
After his performance for Michigan, he was named the ReliaQuest Bowl MVP.
The Cincinnati (OH) Moeller product came to Michigan as a four-star recruit and was ranked as the 78th-best prospect in the 2024 recruiting rankings. Injuries nagged Marshall this past season and after playing on special teams early on, Marshall was constantly seen on the injury report ahead of gameday.
But after his monster performance for Michigan, Wolverine fans can expect big things from Marshall moving forward. Michigan did go and land former Alabama running back Justice Haynes out of the portal, but the Wolverines should continue their two-back system with both Haynes and Marshall seeing big loads going forward.
