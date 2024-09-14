Kalel Mullings, Donovan Edwards carry Michigan offense in win over Arkansas State
No. 17 Michigan got back to the roots of its offense and rode the run game to a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday at the Big House.
After averaging just 114 rushing yards per game through the first two weeks of the season, the Wolverines rumbled for 301 yards on 44 carries against the Red Wolves with a steady dose of tailbacks Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings.
"I think the biggest thing we talked about, we stressed, was running the football," Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said after the game. "I’d say that’s pretty successful at 6.8 yards per carry. So that was an emphasis we put on the on the team, on the players, running backs, O-line. So that was good."
It was a career day for Mullings, who averaged a whopping 10.2 yards per carry on his way to 153 yards and two touchdowns on 15 rushes, all of which were career highs for the senior. Edwards, meanwhile, showed good patience and ran with better conviction for the second consecutive week, finishing with 82 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
"I watched him last year. He averaged like six yards of carry last year. So it doesn’t surprise me," Moore said of Mullings. "He’s running the way he is. He just needs the opportunities. But when you have Blake Corum, it’s a little different, you know? So he’s handled it very well...The guy’s just a work horse but Don is no slouch. He ran hard, physical. He's made some big plays when it was there. Proud of both those guys."
Michigan took advantage of an Arkansas State defense that had allowed 199 rushing yards per game coming into today's game. Despite the quality of opponent, the Wolverines' offensive line did show growth in its run blocking and were able to lean on the Red Wolves as the game wore on. Michigan continued its mix and match along the O-line, most notably rotating centers Dominick Guidice and Greg Crippen.
"I always talk about competition, and all those guys definitely know that." Moore said on the rotation of lineman. "It goes back to the last three years when I was coaching O-line. It was always whoever practices the best is going to play. And just right now, those two guys are both practicing at the same level, but practicing pretty good. So, you gotta still give him the opportunity. So Greg got the opportunity, so did Dom, so we’ll see how the film looks."
While Michigan has taken strides in the run game, the Wolverines continue to struggle with their downfield pass game and with pass protection. Starting quarterback Davis Warren was sacked twice and benched after throwing three interceptions. Backup Alex Orji found tight end Hogan Hansen for a nine-yard touchdown in relief, but overthrew wide receiver Fred Moore on an open deep shot later on. The Wolverines were held to just 134 yards through the air.
"We just know we got to stay balanced and do the things we need to make sure we’re balanced in all phases," Moore said. "So, got to take care of the football, No. 1, and then be able to run the football like we have been."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore updates Michigan's quarterback status following Arkansas State win
The Good, The Bad: Michigan defeats Arkansas State
Takeaways: Michigan defeats Arkansas State but leaves much to be desired
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI