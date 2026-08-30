One Michigan Defensive Position is Deeper Than Anticipated Entering 2026

Kyle Whittingham has noted that he believes Michigan's biggest strength on the defensive side of the football is its defensive line.

That might've come as a shock to fans when Michigan has a loaded secondary, featuring Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden, but the Wolverines believe everything will start and end in the trenches and Michigan likes what it has.

Trey Piece, Enow Etta, and Jonah Lea'ea are the proven three when it comes to the interior of the line. However, there are a few more players the Wolverines can count on behind those three. One player in particular who was a star in fall camp was second-year Bobby Kanka.

The Howell, Michigan prospect appeared in one game last season, but he's pushing to play a big role in 2026. Defensive tackles coach Larry Black spoke about Kanka's improvement in the fall.

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"Bob has the same thing, just like those. He's kind of following the footsteps of those older guys, but he shows up, man," Black recently said. "He has put good weight on himself where it's naturally helping him in the inside with the double teams and the combo blocks, but same thing for him, man.

"You see a guy who wants to strike and use his hands and play with pad level more consistent and dominate his gap, and always tell those guys, especially as a young guy, if you want to play right away, show you could come out and dominate a double team and a base block, and then we'll build it from there.

"So, he's been able to help himself by doing that daily and attack everything daily, and Bob's a smart kid, too. He's always going to know his assignment and his alignment and be able to operate from there. So, he's been crushing it."

More than just Kanka shined

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The Wolverines are at least five deep, but expect more to play. One player in particular is third-year lineman Deyvid Palepale, who has appeared in two games in his two seasons in Ann Arbor. But Palepale has also had a nice fall camp, and is expected to have some sort of a role this season.

"Oh, yeah, those guys have a shot, man," said Black. "Those guys, like, the more depth we have on our D-line, the more fresher we're going to be, and the more you're going to see us be able to play how we need to play to play at a high level, to be one of the top units in the country. So, those guys need to, they need to, to keep us rolling and keep us going. So, those guys have been crushing it and keep building."

Both incoming freshmen Alister Vallejo and Titan Davis could see some playing time, too. In the new 5-for-5 era, there are no more redshirts. So if Michigan is blowing teams out, coaches can insert their freshmen as much as they want. Expect to see both of them to continue to progress this season.

Fans can see the Wolverines' defensive line take the field on Sept. 5 when Michigan takes on Western Michigan.

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