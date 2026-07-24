Biggest Questions Facing The Michigan Wolverines Entering Fall Camp

As we approach the month of August and with fall camp on the horizon, the Michigan Wolverines are just about a month away from their first game of the 2026 campaign.

There has been a lot of change in Ann Arbor, with new head coach Kyle Whittingham bringing in essentially an entire new coaching staff with him.

With that, it brings a host of questions for the Wolverines.

Here are three questions for the UofM football squad heading into fall camp.

Who Will Step Up at Linebacker

The Maize and Blue lost a lot of production from the 2025 squad, especially at the linebacker spot. Michigan lost three of its top five tackle leaders from last year: Jimmy Rolder, Ernest Hausmann and Cole Sullivan, its three top LB’s.

Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) celebrates a Michigan State turnover during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With that, it’s unclear who will be the leading LB by the end of the year. It looks like the trio of returners will lead the way to start the season, but there is always a chance a newcomer takes over that role.

When asked in the spring about the position group, this is what Whittingham had to say.

“Yeah, Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job,” Whittingham said. “Him, Troy Bowles is also, and he's an upperclassman, played a lot of special team snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, I think I'm pronouncing that correctly, has flashed as well, and so those would be the top three right now.”

If the three returners (Taylor, Bowles and Owusu-Boateng) do lead the position group, any one of them could seemingly be the top dog and the team's tackle leader by the time the 2026 campaign comes to an end.

Michigan linebacker Troy Bowles (18) tackles Purdue running back Malachi Thomas (24) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, November 1, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Will Bryce Underwood Look Like in Year Two

It was an up-and-down rookie campaign for quarterback Bryce Underwood a season ago. That should’ve been expected, having a true freshman, without a QB coach, at the helm of the offense.

We saw flashes of Underwood’s upside, but it didn’t feel like we saw a ton of improvement as the season went on.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) keeps the ball for a run against Team Maize during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With a full season of off-season training and the hiring of Koy Detmer Jr. as the QB coach in Ann Arbor, Underwood could take his game to the next level.

It will help that Underwood will have his top WR option from a season ago, Andrew Marsh, back in Ann Arbor with him, as well as some big-time transfers such as JJ Buchanan (Utah) and Jaime Ffrench Jr.

Seeing the Wolverines Under a Brand New Regime

As mentioned, the Maize and Blue will be led by a completely new coaching staff. Led by Whittingham, with Jason Beck as the offensive coordinator and Jay Hill as the defensive coordinator.

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham watches a play during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After a couple of weeks, Michigan fans will see how the Whittingham regime's coaching style fits in Ann Arbor.

One thing is for certain: Whittingham knew how to win in Utah, posting 18 winning seasons during his 21 years as the head coach. Now, with more resources in Ann Arbor, Whittingham has the potential to have some of the best teams he has ever coached in his college career.