Expectations will be to improve from 9-4 with most of the same faces coming back in 2026. Although the schedule is more challenging, Kyle Whittingham is not going to back down from it. He wanted this job and inherits a program that is eager to regain its spot on top of the food chain again. Below are three realistic things that Michigan's new coach can accomplish in year one of his tenure.

1. Beat Oklahoma or Indiana at home

Asking for Whittingham to go to Eugene or Columbus and walk away with a win is a tall task, so opting for a win over Oklahoma or Indiana at home seems like less of a hassle. Should Michigan beat Oklahoma in week two, then there's a good chance that they will be unbeaten when they battle Indiana in October.

The Hoosiers lost a boatload of talent from their championship team, while Michigan brings back most of theirs. Whittingham has never played against Curt Cignetti before, but Whittingham is no stranger to beating some of the best coaches in the business.

2. Develop Bryce Underwood into a stable quarterback

Without a proven backup to Underwood, Michigan has to be careful with how much they utilize his strengths. Coming out of the gates, it wouldn't be a surprise if they ran the ball at will with a bevy of running backs in the faction.As time progresses, then they can let Underwood be more free with the football.

The goals should be for about 20 total touchdowns and around 2,500 yards passing. Cut down on the turnovers and become a pocket passer first. Most importantly though, is to keep Underwood as healthy as humanly possible.

3. Make the College Football Playoff

At first glance Michigan looks like a 9-3 team entering the season. As we've seen in the origins of the playoff era, that isn't good enough to get yourself in. That means that the Wolverines will have to win a game or two that they are not supposed to. It's difficult enough that they have to contend with four playoff teams from a year ago on the schedule and three of them are the torch-carriers in their own conference.

If the spring game is any indicator, Jay Hill's defense should be good enough to keep them in close encounters, while the offense adjusts to the game flow.