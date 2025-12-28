Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel explains why Kyle Whittingham was the right hire

On Monday morning, Michigan football held a press conference in Orlando, Fla., to introduce Kyle Whittingham as the next head coach for the Wolverines.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel opened the press conference explaining why Whittingham was the right selection for the job.

“Everyone we talked to either started or ended their statements about him with his character,” Manuel said. “He has also shown a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect.”

Nov 15, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

It is evident that with all the investigations and issues the program is going through, finding a high-character guy was important to the university to help restore its image.

“We were deliberate in our work and conducted an extensive search for the next leader of our football program,” Manuel said. “Kyle is committed to his team and players, evidenced by the fact that he spent 21 years as Utah’s head coach and a member of the program for 32 overall seasons… His Utah team’s posted a winning record in 18 of 21 seasons and won 10-plus games in eight of those years.”

Although the personality was a big reason for the hire by the sounds, we can’t disregard the success Whittingham has found on the field.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) pursues Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Manuel went on to mention other stats, such as the fact that he led the Utes to an 11-6 record in bowl games and coached 35 All-Americans.

Between his high praise from peers and consistent success on the field, it is clear that Manuel and Michigan fans have a good reason to be optimistic for the future in Ann Arbor.