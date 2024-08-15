LOOK: Details revealed for Michigan Stadium stripe-out against USC
Michigan Stadium is planning the first-ever "stripe-out" for its Week 4 Big Ten matchup against USC. It will be the first time that the two programs have met since the 2007 season, and the first matchup in Ann Arbor since 1958. The official website for Michigan athletics provided details on how the stripe-out will work, including what colors to wear depending on what section you'll be sitting in.
Maize Sections
Blue Sections
Here are some of the other notable promotions you can expect during Michigan Football's 2024 season:
Week 1: Fresno State vs. Michigan
- Pregame Parachute Jump - The Chuters, a Veteran owned and operated parachute team will jump into the stadium prior to the game
- Championship Recognitions - Men's Gymnastics (B1G), Women's Tennis (B1G), Rowing (B1G), Paul Juda (NCAA Floor Exercise)
- Hero of the Game - John Ruselowski (Korean War Veteran)
Week 2: Texas vs. Michigan
- Maize Out - All fans are encouraged to unify Michigan stadium by wearing Maize clothing
- Maize Poms giveaway
- Hero of the Game - Melvin Sancrant (U.S. Marine Corps Veteran)
Week 4: USC vs. Michigan
- STRIPE OUT - Fans are encouraged to wear Maize or Blue based on their designated sections in Michigan Stadium. Odd-numbered sections should wear Maize, and Even-numbered sections should wear Blue! Fans attending the game can now use our STRIPE OUT color decoder to reveal what color you should wear to the game to create a visual of Michigan Stadium the country has never seen before
- Hero of the Game - John Schafer (World War II Veteran
Week 5: Minnesota vs. Michigan
- Military Appreciation Game – The University of Michigan will host the annual Military Appreciation Game to honor, thank and recognize all military and veterans of our Armed Forces. Two large American Field Flags will be held by military veterans and service members from the University of Michigan community during the National Anthem.
- Military Vehicle Displays - The Michigan National Guard will have military vehicles and equipment displayed around the concourse of the stadium.
- Veteran Recognition - American Flags will be flown on the 16 flag poles around Michigan Stadium in honor of individuals who have served or are serving in our armed forces. Fans can also share photos of those in our armed forces that they would like recognized during the game using #MGoTroops.
Week 8: MSU vs. Michigan
- Giveaway - Maize Poms (While Supplies Last)
- Michigan Football Alumni Recognition – Prior to kickoff, over 150 Michigan Football alumni players will line the field as Michigan takes the field
- Football Alumni Team Recognitions -- The 1964, 1974, 2004 Michigan Football Teams will be recognized for their Big Ten Championship Anniversaries
- Hero of the Game - Benjamin Korn (World War II Veteran)
Week 11: Northwestern vs. Michigan
- Senior Day - The Michigan Football seniors will be recognized during pregame
- Olympian Recognition - 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Athletes from the University of Michigan will be honored on the field during the game
