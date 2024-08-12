LOOK: Michigan Football's equipment truck gets new graphics
The best college football team in the country deserves the best transportation for its equipment, and that's exactly what the Michigan Football program has in Ann Arbor. On Monday, the official X account for Michigan Football released photos of the updated graphics for its equipment truck - and it's beautiful.
Michigan fans will have at least four opportunities in 2024 to see the beautiful equipment truck making its way across the country, beginning in early October for a matchup with the Washington Huskies out in Seattle. The Wolverines will then travel to Champaign for an Oct. 19 matchup with Illinois, Bloomington for a matchup with Indiana on Nov. 9, and finally Columbus for that Nov. 30 matchup with the Buckeyes.
Of course, seeing that beautiful equipment truck on the interstate after Nov. 30 would definitely be a good sign for Michigan Football fans. The Maize and Blue faithful are hoping to see the big rig make its fourth consecutive trip to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game on Dec. 7, along with an eventual trip to Atlanta for the National Championship game on Jan. 20.
