Buckeye nation in meltdown mode as Big Ten commissioner clears Michigan

For months, Ohio State fans have held on to the belief that the "hammer" was coming for Michigan. Some have even built their entire reputation and social media following off of pushing that narrative, promising that a severe NCAA punishment was inevitable for Michigan's sign-stealing scandal. But the latest development suggests they may all be disappointed in the near future.
On Monday, ESPN's Dan Wetzel reported that Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti informed the NCAA that no further punishment is needed for Michigan. In his letter, Petitti stated that the three-game suspension of head coach Jim Harbaugh — imposed during the 2023 season — was sufficient in light of the information surrounding the sign-stealing scandal involving former staffer Connor Stalions. Harbaugh has since left for the NFL to coach the Los Angeles Chargers, Stalions is no longer with any college program, and much of Michigan's staff from that time has moved on.
Petitti's stance signals that the Big Ten is ready to move on — but Ohio State fans aren't. The ESPN report set off a wave of outrage on social media, with Buckeye supporters expressing confusion, frustration, and disbelief. Some still hold out hope for a harsher NCAA penalty in the coming weeks, but many are coming to terms with the potential for a far less dramatic outcome than they were led to expect.
It's worth noting that the NCAA still has a ruling to announce, and the letter from Petitti doesn't guarantee that no further punishment will come. But with the Big Ten commissioner making clear that Michigan has already served enough of a penalty for what took place, it doesn't signal that the evidence is as damning as some have claimed.
