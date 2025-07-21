The latest on Michigan's recruiting battle with Tennessee for 5-star RB Savion Hiter
Michigan is in the midst of a heated recruiting battle with Tennessee for one of the nation's top prospects. Five-star RB Savion Hiter is considered the No. 1 running back in the country for the 2026 class, and it appears to be a two-team race for his commitment down the stretch.
On Monday, Rivals recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong provided an update on where that recruiting battle stands. Although Michigan is still widely considered to be the favorite here, Wiltfong says there's a growing belief that Tennessee could pull it out in the end.
"Michigan and Tennessee continue to duke it out at the top of the list for top-ranked running back Savion Hiter. Michigan has always been one of the favorites but as the blue-chipper nears his decision there are some that believe the Vols could pull it out. The Wolverines currently have the nation’s No. 10 class. Tennessee checks in at No. 15.
The 5-11, 200-pound back out of Virginia is also rated as the No. 8 overall player in the country for the 2026 class, according to Rivals' latest rankings.
Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have already assembled a top 10 recruiting class so far, but there's no doubt that adding Hiter is at the top of Michigan's wish list when it comes to the 2026 group. Although no official commitment date has been set yet for Hiter (at least publicly), Michigan and Tennessee continue to be the two programs to watch.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football: Sherrone Moore reveals biggest lesson he learned from Jim Harbaugh
ESPN: Michigan headlines three of the Big Ten's biggest games in 2025
Barstool's Dave Portnoy puts Ohio State on notice, announces partnership with FOX Sports
On3: Three Big Ten head coaches facing the most pressure in 2025