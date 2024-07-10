Michigan Athletics Announces Massive $7 Million Donation, Facilities Update
The Michigan Athletics department announced a massive $7 million donation on Wednesday, one that has resulted in the renovation of the players' locker room in Schembechler Hall. Along with the announcement, Michigan Athletics shared a video for the concept of renovations to the locker room. To say that the updates are impressive would be a huge understatement.
Here's the official release from Michigan Athletics, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan Athletics announced on Wednesday (July 10) that it has received a $7 million gift from the Monroe-Brown Foundation in support of facilities, resulting in the renovation of the players' locker room in Schembechler Hall. The gift will also be utilized to support ongoing maintenance requirements and long-term infrastructure needs. The space will be formally named the Robert J. Brown and Robert M. Brown Sr. Locker Room.
"We are so grateful for the Monroe-Brown Foundation's incredible generosity," said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. "We share a firm belief in education and supporting the efforts of young adults to help them succeed in whatever career path they choose. The foundation's support, and our proud partnership with a legendary Michigan football family, make it possible for Michigan Athletics to continue supporting our student-athletes in all facets of their college experience."
Robert J. Brown and Robert M. Brown were the first father-son duo to be named Michigan Football team captains in the program's storied history. Robert J. Brown was an All-American guard and three-year Michigan football letterman. He captained the 1925 Wolverines and was a member of the 1923 national champion team, and 1923 and 1925 Big Ten champion teams under Fielding Yost. From 1967-74, he served as a University of Michigan regent. Robert M. Brown followed his father to Ann Arbor, playing for Bump Elliott and lettered in 1961 and 1962. He served as the 1962 team captain.
"Donating to a new football locker room is more than just supporting a building -- it's about preserving a tradition shared by past teams, including my father's team (1923-25), my team (1961-62), as well as strengthening our future Michigan family, fostering team spirit, and enhancing our competitive edge," said Robert M. Brown. "Together, we can create a space where athletes bond, grow and prepare to uphold the University of Michigan's legacy of excellence on and off the field."
"The Brown Family has a long history of supporting Michigan Football and its student-athletes, on and off the field. We are so appreciative to the family of Robert M. Brown Sr. and Robert J. Brown for their continued generosity and commitment to Michigan Football and U-M Athletics," said J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore. "The Brown family's leadership and generosity have helped us continue to supply our team and staff with the best resources available. We are so grateful."
Established in 1986, the Monroe-Brown Foundation honors Albertine Monroe Brown and Robert J. Brown. The foundation is committed to education and the belief that motivated students should be encouraged and assisted to reach their maximum potential.
