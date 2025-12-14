Report indicates Michigan has contacted two coaches to replace Sherrone Moore

Michigan's search of replacing Sherrone Moore has begun, and according to a report by The Associated Press, the Wolverines have contacted both Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham and Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Michigan will look at other coaches as well. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer is presumably high on the Wolverines' list, along with Washington coach Jedd Fisch.

More on Kenny Dillingham

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dillingham, age 35, was the offensive coordinator at Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon before he became the head coach at ASU back in 2023. After a three-win season with the Sun Devils in Year 1, he took ASU to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and won eight games this season.

Dillingham has been known for his explosive offenses and ability to develop quarterbacks. While there will be more notable names that Michigan could target, Dillingham is definitely an interesting name, and one that the Wolverines could look at.

On Saturday, he met with the media, and credited his time with the Sun Devils, but never entirely ruled out going to Michigan. While he said he enjoys being with ASU, Dillingham never said 'I won't be going to Michigan'.

More on Eli Drinkwitz

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Drinkwitz, age 42, has been the head coach of Missouri since 2020. He came to the Tigers after a solid year with App. State back in 2019. Drinkwitz won the SEC Coach of the Year Award back in 2023.

The Tigers had a rough start after Drinkwitz came to Missouri. Drinkwitz coached Missouri to a combined 17-19 record in his first three seasons. But since, Missouri has gone 11-2, 10-3, and 8-4 since.

Drinkwitz signed a six-year extension with the Tigers just weeks ago, worth $64.5 million. If Michigan feels like he is their man, the Wolverines would have to buy Drinkwitz out.

The Tigers have had some explosive offenses with Drinkwitz at the helm. Playing in the SEC, Missouri is behind the eight-ball, but the Tigers have been very competitive in recent years.