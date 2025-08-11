Michigan beats out Penn State and Georgia for Top 10 QB Peter Bourque, social media reacts
The Michigan Wolverines added another huge piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday, landing the commitment of four-star QB Peter Bourque. Rated as the No. 7 QB prospect in the nation, Bourque chose the Wolverines over Penn State and Georgia.
“The program history of Michigan is unlike many, and the school is top-tier,” Bourque told Rivals. “I’m also a huge fan of the coaching staff there. I’ve been fortunate enough to form a great relationship with them.”
RELATED: Why J.J. McCarthy ditched his eye black for Ryan Day and Ohio State
In addition to the fact that Michigan is a perennial national championship contender, Bourque said he also values the type of education he can receive in Ann Arbor, one that can set him up for life after football.
The 6-4, 195-pound gunslinger out of Tabor Academy in Massachusetts threw for 1,720 yards and 13 touchdowns, and completed 60 percent of his attempts during his sophomore season last year. He now joins a string of massive recruiting wins for head coach Sherrone Moore, a stretch that includes three consecutive Top 10 QB prospects: Bryce Underwood (2025), Brady Smigiel (2027), and now Bourque (2027).
Here are some of the top social media reactions to Bourque's commitment on Monday:
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -