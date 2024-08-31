Michigan enters new retail agreement following 'M Den' bankruptcy
The University of Michigan has entered into a new, 10-year agreement with a new retail company, Legends, following the bankruptcy of the the school's previous official retailer, 'The M Den'.
The University's full press release announcing the agreement can be read below:
Michigan Partners with Legends to Deliver Enhanced Retail and eCommerce Experience for Fans
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (August 31, 2024) – The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced today that it has entered into a 10-year partnership with global premium experiences company Legends to create a best-in-class online shopping experience for fans and at all existing athletics facilities.
Legends will have the exclusive rights to manage, operate, sell, and distribute all Michigan-licensed merchandise and will operate the ‘Official Team Store,’ which will continue under the MDen name. Legends will use a data and fan-led approach to develop an industry-leading customized merchandise solution for Michigan that will deliver an expanded product assortment and enhanced customer experience for students, alumni, and fans wherever they purchase their U-M gear. In addition to the existing athletics facilities, work is underway to secure a new off-campus retail store location.
“Our partnership with Legends will provide our fans with a fully integrated retail experience both in-venue and online,” said Warde Manuel, U-M’s Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics. “Fans will be able to purchase a comprehensive assortment of licensed products from a best-in-class retail partner that focuses on a holistic customer experience. We are excited to begin this new venture with Legends.”
“Legends is honored to partner with U-M to deliver their passionate fans an enhanced, seamless shopping experience. Our team will work alongside U-M to maximize fan expression and the University’s powerful brand affinity through compelling products and premium experiences,” said Kirta Carroll, President, Legends Global Merchandise.
Added Mike Behan, President, Legends College: “Innovative universities like U-M are thinking differently about generating revenue in the new collegiate landscape. Legends’ expertise in creating customized solutions focused on the fan experience and monetization for premier athletic departments makes this a perfect fit.”
Michigan and Legends’ partnership expands beyond merchandise and includes Legends research arm CSL executing a premium experiences study for Michigan Stadium.
Legends’ fully integrated retail and merchandising vertical solution works with world-class clients around the globe. This includes vast experience developing and operating eCommerce and retail experiences for some of the world’s largest sporting events and organizations: Super Bowl, Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, PGA Championship, College Football Playoff, Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Real Madrid and a growing roster of NCAA partnerships, including Indiana University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Ohio State University, Purdue University, and Villanova University.
