'It's not a rebuild, it's a reload': Michigan primed for another championship run
Although most analysts across the country are expecting the Michigan Wolverines to take a step back in 2024, the reigning national champions have every intention of continuing their winning ways in Ann Arbor. The doubt surrounding Michigan has to do with the that the Wolverines lost 13 key contributors to the 2024 NFL Draft, including guys like J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, and Mike Sainristil. Oh, and they also lost the entire starting unit on the offensive line. Did I mention they also lost head coach Jim Harbaugh and a good portion of the staff to Los Angeles? So yeah, I'd say the doubt is somewhat justified.
But even with all of those key losses, there is still plenty of talent remaining in Ann Arbor, and there's plenty of reasons to believe that the Wolverines will once again be squarely in the championship hunt in 2024.
Meeting with the media during fall camp, veteran cornerback Will Johnson - a guy who's projected to become a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft - said the Wolverines still have a chip on their shoulder.
"I think we still got that chip on our shoulder just because the expectation for us isn't very high," Johnson said. "I think we have high expectations for ourselves, so we're just going to come out here and work every day and be process driven, prepare the best we can, and prove ourselves right.
"We obviously see it all over the media. They don't think we'll be good this year, we think differently. "
Head coach Sherrone Moore shares the same outlook as his star cornerback. Moore, who's entering his first season as a collegiate head coach, says that this isn't a "rebuild" situation in Ann Arbor.
"I think for us, it's not a rebuild. It's a reload," Moore said. "We've got a lot of guys that played a lot of football and a lot of guys that are just champing at the bit for their time. And that's how we've built the program. There is going to be a lot of older guys who are playing, so I'm just excited to watch them progress as we go through training camp."
While the 2024 roster may feature plenty of new faces, Moore is correct that this is still very much a veteran group of Wolverines. Outside of sophomore Evan Link who could get the start at right tackle, the rest of the starting unit on the offensive line consists of seniors and graduate students. At quarterback, the battle is between junior Alex Orji and senior Davis Warren. On the defensive side of the ball, veterans like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore, Makari Paige and Will Johnson will make life very difficult for any opposing offense.
Regardless of the doubt coming from outsiders, Moore made it clear that the checklist in Ann Arbor is the same as it has always been.
"Win the big games, beat our rivals, beat Ohio State," Moore said emphatically at Big Ten Media Days. "Win the Big Ten, go to the College Football Playoff and win it. First, that's something we strive to do. Tough, smart, dependable, relentless, enthusiastic, and together is how I would describe our team. We're going to do everything we can to strive for perfection. Everything we do every day is a process, and we'll continue to strive to do that. And we'll continue to do that with contagious a enthusiasm unknown to mankind."
The Wolverines kick off the 2024 season on Saturday for a primetime matchup with Fresno State in the Big House at 7 pm ET on NBC.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt loves Donovan Edwards' odds to win the Heisman Trophy
REPORT: Sherrone Moore adding to his staff ahead of 2024 season
'He's unbelievable': Could Jaishawn Barham be Michigan's best linebacker...ever?