Michigan expected to receive visit from top LB in transfer portal

Update: It has since been reported by On3 that Biles has arrived in Ann Arbor for an official visit to Michigan.

Michigan football has already landed two transfers from Pittsburgh in kicker Trey Butkowski and long snapper Nico Crawford. Now, the Wolverines are attempting to land an ex-Panther on the defensive side of the ball.

According to a report from On3, the Wolverines are expected to host the No. 1 linebacker and No. 12 player overall in the transfer portal in Rasheem Biles.

In three seasons as a Panther, Biles recorded 185 tackles in 31 games. Biles had a career-year in 2025 with 101 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions while earning second team All-ACC honors.

Biles was a three-star recruit in high school who played at Pickerington (Ohio) Central. While he visited Michigan during his recruiting process, he did not pick up an offer from the Wolverines. He also, as On3 noted in its report, made a few visits to Ohio State when current Michigan staffers Kerry Coombs and Tony Alford was in Columbus, so there is some familiarity there between Biles and those two.

Oct 24, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (31) sacks Syracuse Orange quarterback Kyle McCord (6) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

The top prospect in the portal made a visit to Colorado earlier this week and is also considering trips to Florida State, Florida, Ohio State and Miami, On3 reported.

Michigan at linebacker

New linebackers coach Alex Whittingham and the defensive staff will need to work to do some re-tooling of the position group due to some key departures.

Former captain Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham and Cole Sullivan, who all played major roles with the Wolverines last season, will not be with the Maize and Blue in 2026 and beyond.

The potential addition of Biles would serve as a major stepping stone into rebuilding the talent and overall depth at the position group as the Wolverines continue to work to build their roster during the open transfer portal window.

Sep 6, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers linebacker Rasheem Biles (3) takes the field to warm up against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Despite several players from Michigan entering the portal since Jan. 2, coach Kyle Whittingham and the staff have done a nice job in retaining some key pieces to the puzzle for the 2026 team, which include Bryce Underwood, Jordan Marshall and a number of key offensive linemen so far.