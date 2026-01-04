Michigan expressing 'significant interest' for No. 8 CB in the transfer portal
Since the transfer portal opened on Friday, the Michigan Wolverines have seen several players leave Ann Arbor -- or at least explore their options -- while the maize and blue haven't seen anyone come in through the portal.
Now that Kyle Whittingham has his staff put together, Michigan will likely start getting visits and prospects will really start looking the Wolverines' way.
Michigan has already been linked to two prospects in the portal, and now a third candidate has emerged. According to 247Sports, Michigan is one of many teams that is very interested in Utah transfer Smith Snowden. The Wolverines, along with Ole Miss, Florida, BYU, and others, are all showing plenty of interest for one of the top cornerbacks in the portal.
More on Snowden and his history
Snowden started all 13 games for Utah in 2025. The junior, who has one year of eligibility remaining, has played in 35 career games for the Utes, with 23 starts. According to On3, Snowden is the No. 54 player in the portal and the No. 8 CB.
Snowden was Second-Team All-Big 12 this season. Not only is Snowden a quality cornerback, but he is a Swiss Army knife. He carried the ball eight times for 40 yards, with a score, and caught 13 passes for 57 yards this season.
Snowden led the cornerbacks room with 37 tackles, adding 2.0 TFL and his team-best 11 passes defended (9 PBU, 2 INT) landed him in a tie for fourth-most in the Big 12. Snowden had a career-best seven tackles against Kansas State this season.
For his career, the 5-foot-10 cornerback has racked up 92 tackles, six TFLs, and four interceptions, with one of those INTs returned for a touchdown.
With Snowden having so much familiarity with the new coaching staff, there is very little question that Kyle Whittingham is going to make a run at Snowden to bring him to Ann Arbor.
As of now, Michigan has lost both Elijah Dotson, Jaden Mangham, and Zeke Berry to the portal from the secondary.
