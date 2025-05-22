Michigan fans celebrate 2,000 days of dominance over Ohio State
Not only does today represent 100 days until Week 1 of the 2025 college football season, it also represents 2,000 days since Ohio State last defeated Michigan on a football field.
Ohio State's last win in the rivalry came back on Nov. 30, 2019, when the Buckeyes defeated the Wolverines in Ann Arbor by a score of 56-27. Since that day, Michigan has completely flipped the rivalry and has enjoyed an impressive four-game winning streak.
2021: Michigan 42, Ohio State 27
This was the one that started it all, and Michigan fans and typically in agreement that this was the best win over the last 2,000 days. Michigan's dominant 45-27 victory over Ohio State snapped and 8-game losing streak to the Buckeyes and sparked the greatest run in program history.
Hassan Haskins tied a school record with five rushing touchdowns and Aidan Hutchinson's three sacks gave him the single-season record (14).
2022: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
Looking to prove that 2021 wasn't just a fluke, the Wolverines arrived to Columbus looking for their first road win over the Buckeyes in 22 years.
Led by incredible performances from JJ McCarthy and Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines cruised to another dominant win, this time by a score of 45-23.
McCarthy finished the game with 236 yards and three touchdown passes. His three touchdown passes of at least 45 yards were the most scoring passes of 45 of more in the history of the rivalry. Edwards finished with a whopping 216 rushing yards, including touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards.
2023: Michigan 30, Ohio State 24
With the rivalry returning back to Ann Arbor, Michigan was on a mission to solidify the greatest season in program history. But before the Wolverines could do that, they needed to dispose of a Buckeye team that was intent on ruining Michigan's championship hopes.
Once again, the Wolverines were victorious.
Although Michigan's 30-24 win wasn't as dominant as the previous two wins, this one proved to be the most significant, ultimately leading to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship.
2024: Michigan 13, Ohio State 10
It's hard to put into words just how comical this victory was for Michigan. Ohio State was an offensive juggernaut and on a path to winning a national championship. Michigan was in a total rebuild, featuring one of the worst offensive units (statistically) in all of college football. It had all of the ingredients for a dominant Buckeye win.
But as the game progressed, it quickly became apparent that Michigan still held a significant edge when it came to the mental and physical toughness required to win "The Game."
Despite all of that firepower in Columbus, the Wolverines bullied their way to a 13-10 victory as a 21-point underdog on the road. In the days the followed, Ohio State fans (and some analysts) were openly calling for Day to be fired.
2025: ?
The rivalry shifts back to Ann Arbor in 2025 with the Wolverines looking to make it five straight wins over the Buckeyes. And while this latest matchup will certainly be highly anticipated, it doesn't carry the same significance that it once did.
In 2024, Ohio State proved that you can fail to beat your rival, fail to win your conference, and still win a national championship. On paper, the Buckeyes will likely be viewed as the favorite once again. But as Michigan has proven time and time again, these games aren't played on paper.
