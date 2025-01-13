Michigan Football: 2026 cornerback prospect releases top 6, teases commitment date
2026 cornerback prospect Jaziel Hart released his top six teams on Monday, and alluded to a pending commitment date as well. Hart, a Virginia product, has Virginia Tech, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Penn St, and Michigan in his top six. It looks like most of the experts expect him to stay home and head to Virginia Tech, but nothing is ever certain in the wild world of recruiting. In fact, it looks like the Penn State Nittany Lions are pushing hard for his services.
Of his top six, the Wolverines have the lowest shot of landing Hart per On3 recruiting analytics. However, if coach Moore and Morgan decide to turn up the heat they have shown they can be quite formidable on the recruiting trail.
Hart is a 6-0,169-pound cornerback who will definitely need to bulk up in college before seeing the field. He has some length and speed and could transition well as a nickel or slot corner, but it looks like Michigan might end up left out of this dance when Hart makes his final choice. Although he has plenty of time to make his decision as a 2026 recruit, it sounds like Hart is planning to make an official announcement in the near future.
