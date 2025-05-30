Michigan Football: 3 defensive players who need to step up in 2025
Despite losing two first-round draft picks AND Will Johnson during the off-season, the Michigan Wolverines are still expected to have one of the top defensive units in all of college football. But for that to happen, several guys who've been waiting for their opportunity are going to have to step up in a very big way.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, here are three Michigan defenders who need to elevate their game this fall.
Jyaire Hill, CB
After playing a supplemental role as a true freshman in 2023, Jyaire Hill found himself in a starting role as a sophomore in 2024. He made 10 starts at defensive back and accounted for 35 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 1.0 sack, 9 pass breakups, and 1 interception. Although he showed flashes of being able to excel at the corner position, it didn't come without some growing pains.
Moving into his junior season, DB coach LaMar Morgan made it clear that now is the time for Hill to assert himself as a leader on and off the field. And with last year's starter in Will Johnson now off to the NFL, Hill must establish himself as a reliable defender this fall.
Rayshaun Benny, DL
Benny finds himself facing a nearly impossible task in 2025: make up for the loss of Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, two first-round picks in the NFL Draft. But Benny is far from being an inexperienced contributor. As a graduate student, the 6-4, 296-pound DL out of Detroit has been working for this moment.
With 42 games and four starts under his belt, Benny enters the 2025 campaign fully healthy and ready to assert his dominance up front. And although he'll have other guys to help him replace the lost production of Graham and Grant, Benny will need to play a lead role in that effort this fall.
TJ Guy, EDGE
Speaking of guys who've paid their dues, TJ Guy is now poised to make his mark as an edge rusher at the University of Michigan. Appearing in 36 games and making three starts at EDGE, Guy has the experience and talent necessary to replace the loss of Josaiah Stewart from last season. In 2024, Guy finished the season with 32 tackles (7.0 TFL) and 5.5 sacks.
With Derrick Moore holding down the other EDGE position, Guy should be able to put together a career year in the winged helmet. And with the Wolverines continuing to rely on a suffocating defense for much of their success, Guy must deliver for his final year in Ann Arbor.
