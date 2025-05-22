Michigan Football: 3 incoming transfers set to make the biggest impact in 2025
With some key departures on both sides of the ball, head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff hit the transfer portal hard this offseason. And while Michigan's portal class ranks just 35th in the nation, there's no question that the Wolverines added some valuable pieces who will make a significant impact this fall.
Of the 15 incoming transfers, here are the three who are likely to make the biggest impact.
1. Justice Haynes, RB
At 5-11, 205 pounds, Haynes arrives to Ann Arbor after two seasons at Alabama. He appeared in 18 games at running back (25 total) and made six starts. In his two years with the Crimson Tide, Haynes accounted for 616 yards and 9 touchdowns on 105 carries, while also adding 99 yards on 17 receptions.
With returning sophomore running back Jordan Marshall in the mix, Haynes is expected to help make the Michigan backfield one of the most lethal in the country.
Splitting reps with Marshall may not lead to eye-popping numbers overall, but it's a pretty safe bet that Marshall is going to be a critical element of the Michigan offense this fall.
2. Donaven McCulley, WR
Michigan hasn't had a big-body wide receiver like McCulley in Ann Arbor in quite some time. At 6-5, 200 pounds, McCulley is a veteran weapon who has quickly taken on a leadership role since arriving to Michigan.
McCulley attended Indiana from 2021-24 where he appeared in 34 games with 15 starts, including 4 at quarterback and 11 at wide receiver. Although he battled some injury issues during his time in Bloomington, he was impactful enough through the air to earn All-Big Ten selection in 2023. During that 2023 season, McCulley hauled in 48 receptions for 644 yards and 6 touchdowns.
With first-year offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey looking to add more explosiveness to the offense, look for McCulley to be targeted through the air frequently.
3. Tre Williams, DL
Another experienced weapon, Tre Williams arrives to Ann Arbor as a Graduate Student from Clemson. In his five seasons with the Tigers, Williams appeared in 44 games and made four starts on the defensive line, accounting for 35 tackles, 4 sacks, and 2 pass breakups.
At 6-2, 315 pounds, Williams will certainly play a key role on Michigan's defensive front - a group that is attempting to replace two first-round talents in Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant.
With veteran defensive coordinator Wink Martindale leading the way, look for Williams to flourish in his role with the Wolverines this fall.
