Michigan Football: 3 members of Sherrone Moore's staff named Top 10 recruiters nationally
Despite a somewhat bumpy start to Sherrone Moore's tenure as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, the football program appears to be on the rise once again under his leadership. Finishing the 2024 season with back-to-back wins over No. 2 Ohio State and No. 11 Alabama, along with a massive recruiting win in flipping five-star QB Bryce Underwood from LSU, the optimism surrounding the program in Ann Arbor is through the roof.
A big reason for that optimism is Michigan's recent success on the recruiting trail. According to 247Sports team rankings, the Moore and his staff signed the No. 6 class in the nation in 2025 - landing some of the top prospects in the country. As mentioned earlier, it begins with five-star QB Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation. After committing to LSU just days before the Wolverines won the National Championship, the Michigan coaching staff went all in on Underwood and presented a recruiting pitch that proved too good to refuse. Underwood is joined by Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, two Top 10 tackles nationally, along with a whole host of other key pieces on both sides of the ball.
Given Michigan's tremendous success on the recruiting trail for the 2025 cycle, it's no surprise that three members of Moore's staff landed in 247Sports' latest Top 10 recruiter rankings: Grant Newsome (offensive line coach), Ron Bellamy (wide receivers coach), and LaMar Morgan (defensive backs coach).
With Michigan performing at an elite level on the recruiting trail and within the transfer portal, along with the fact that U-M is now fully embracing it's wide range of NIL resources, it appears that the Wolverines are well-positioned to be right back in the national championship hunt in 2025.
