Michigan Football: 3 things that must improve to upset Texas
After a Week 1 victory against Fresno State, the No. 9 Michigan Wolverines now turn their attention toward No. 4 Texas and a big-time matchup in the Big House. While the Longhorns looked fairly strong offensively in their season-opener against Colorado State, the Wolverines looked sluggish on the offensive side of the ball for most of the evening against the Bulldogs.
There's no question that Michigan's defense will cause issues for the Texas offense, but it's Michigan's offense that will need to make some significant improvements in Week 2 in order to pull off the upset.
1. The Deep Ball
Senior QB Davis Warren looked relatively solid in his first start at quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines, but there's definitely room for improvement. He was fairly accurate in the short to intermediate passing game, but he failed to connect on all of the deep attempts throughout the evening. In the first quarter, Warren tried to hit sophomore wideout Fredrick Moore for a deep shot in the endzone, but the ball was underthrown and ultimately intercepted. Warren also missed on deep balls to Semaj Morgan and Tyler Morris, although Morris appeared to slow up in his route as if he didn't see the ball in the air.
Overall, there were several explosive plays through the air that were left on the table. Some of that is on Warren, some of that is on the wide receivers, but most of it is likely due to typical opening-game miscues. Although the passing game will undoubtedly get better in the weeks ahead, the reality is that Michigan can't afford to misfire on big opportunities against a team like Texas. The timing between Warren and his wide receivers needs to be better in Week 2.
2. The Offensive Line
After replacing the entire starting unit from 2023, it was expected that there would be a few growing pains on the offensive line to start the season. The 2024 starting unit consists of Myles Hinton, Josh Priebe, Dom Giudice, Gio El-Hadi, and Evan Link - although Giudice and Greg Crippen split reps at center.
Outside of a few lapses in communication and technique, the offensive line kept the pocket clean for Davis Warren for most of the evening. Where Michigan really struggled, particularly early on, was in the rushing attack. The Wolverines had just 35 yards on the ground heading into the half, and it seemed like breaking through to the second level of Fresno State's defense was a struggle throughout the game. Veteran RB Kalel Mullings led the Wolverines with 92 yards on 15 carries, while Donovan Edwards finished with just 27 yards on 11 carries - and no touchdowns came on the ground.
Given the fact that Michigan's offensive philosophy is based on a 'ground-and-pound' mentality, it's clear that the offensive line will need to make significant improvements heading into Week 2 in order to get the rushing attack where it needs to be.
3. Third Down Conversions
After scoring a touchdown on their opening drive, the next four drives for the Michigan Wolverines looked like this: punt, interception, punt, punt. Although the Wolverines found a bit of a rhythm in the second half, Michigan was often faced with third and long throughout the evening, converting on just 4-of-11 attempts. The inability to move the chains on third down is largely why only two of Michigan's 11 offensive possessions ended in the endzone. In order for the Wolverines to have a shot at pulling off the upset against Texas in Week 2, that third down conversion rate will need to be higher.
No. 9 Michigan and No. 4 Texas will square off at NOON on FOX.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Joel Klatt reveals new power rankings: Where Michigan fits into the equation
PFF grades: High/low Michigan grades, snap count totals to know after after Week 1 win
Takeaways: Michigan takes down Fresno State with a rather lackluster offense