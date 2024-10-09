Michigan Football: 3 ways the Wolverines can salvage 2024 season
Following last weekend's 27-17 road loss to Washington, the Michigan Wolverines entered the bye week with a 4-2 record and still plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball. Given the fact that the second half of the schedule is full of potential stumbling blocks for Michigan, the outlook for the 2024 season at the midway point looks bleak.
In order to salvage the remainder of the season, the Wolverines will need to try and build on the things that have gone right, while figuring out how to correct the things that have looked concerning through six weeks.
Here's how they can do it:
1. Make meaningful adjustments
After six weeks of watching this team compete, it's clear that there are issues on both sides of the ball. A nonexistent passing attack, coupled with a defense that often plays undisciplined and out of position, has created a situation where the Wolverines are fighting for their lives in the fourth quarter week in and week out. Although Michigan has found a way to escape a couple of potential losses this year, the reality is that 4-2 could easily be 2-4 at the moment.
So, how do you fix it if you're head coach Sherrone Moore? You meet with your coordinators during the bye week and you figure out a way to make meaningful adjustments moving forward.
Offense
With Jack Tuttle now assuming the starting role at quarterback, we should see a boost in production from Michigan's offense through the air. But a big part of that potential through the air is dependent on offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell's willingness to actually do it.
Through six weeks, the Michigan passing attack is one of the worst in all of college football. Semaj Morgan is currently Michigan's leading receiver, and he averages just two receptions for 13 yards per game. Even though the quarterback play has been less than ideal, we've yet to see a willingness from Campbell to try and develop a deep ball threat. Bubble screens and short crossing routes aren't enough, and it's certainly not a formula for success. Sherrone Moore needs to make sure that changes in the second half of the season.
If Michigan can add a competent (and vertical) passing attack moving forward, we should see a far more productive offense from the Wolverines in the weeks ahead.
Defense
On the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines have shown some flashes of the dominance we all expected heading into the season. But they also play undisciplined and are often out of position, particularly in the secondary. After six weeks, Michigan is currently 115th in the nation in pass defense, giving up over 250 yards per game through the air.
While the rush defense is considerably better, the reality is that Michigan hasn't been able to keep opposing offenses from putting up points in the second half - something that used to be a strength of this defense. Against Washington, the Wolverines were outscored in the second half for the fourth consecutive week, and this time it resulted in a loss. I get that defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has a certain type of scheme he likes to run, but it's time to reevaluate that scheme based on his personnel.
2. Win the games you're supposed to win
I'm not sure how many games Michigan will be favored in for the remainder of the season, but it's a pretty safe bet they won't be favored against Oregon and Ohio State. But outside of those two games, the expectation - at least in Ann Arbor - is that the Wolverines will still take care of business against Illinois, Michigan State, Indiana, and Northwestern.
Those wins would get Michigan to at least eight wins on the season. It doesn't get you into the Playoff and it certainly won't get you to Indy, but 8-4 looks a hell of a lot better than 7-5 or worse.
3. Beat Ohio State
I get it, it's a long shot. Through six weeks, Ohio State looks like an easy favorite to win the national championship. On the flip side, Michigan is still struggling to figure out how to complete a forward pass. But if there's one way to salvage a less-than-ideal season, beating Ohio State is the way to do it.
The good news is that Michigan has gotten used to beating Ohio State over the last three years, and there isn't a single Wolverine on this roster that has ever experienced a loss to the Buckeyes. The expectation in Ann Arbor is to beat that team down south. Even if the season doesn't go the way you hope, there's always a chance to pull off an upset on a fall Saturday - just ask the folks in Tuscaloosa.
