Michigan Football: 3 Wolverines named 'guaranteed' first round NFL Draft picks
Following an incredible 15-0 season in 2023 that resulted in a National Championship, the Michigan Wolverines set a new all-time program record with 13 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. The lone first round selection was quarterback JJ McCarthy, who was taken No. 10 overall by the Minnesota Vikings. Although the 2024 draft class was impressive, most analysts are predicting the Wolverines to follow it up with what could be an even more impressive showing in the 2025 NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, PFF College released its list of guaranteed first round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and three Wolverines made the cut.
Will Johnson, CB
Not only is Will Johnson widely recognized as the top corner in all of college football, he's also widely viewed as the top overall player in all of college football. The 6-2, 202 pound junior is elite in every sense of the word - ball skills, athleticism, physicality. Johnson is everything you want in a cornerback, which is why some are predicting that he could become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Mason Graham, DL
Although Mason Graham has been stellar through his first two seasons at Michigan, the general consensus is that year 3 is going to be a monster year for the 6-3, 320 pound defensive lineman. During the 2023 season, Graham's performance against Alabama in CFP Semifinal earned him Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Game Defensive MVP. He was also named first-team All-Big Ten by the coaches, along with second team All-American. Graham's combination of size, speed, and power makes him an absolute nightmare to deal with.
Colston Loveland, TE
Speaking of size, speed, and power, Michigan tight end Colston Loveland might just be the most productive receiver for the Wolverines in 2024 by the time it's all said and done. At 6-5, 245 pounds, Loveland is a matchup nightmare for any defender tasked with trying to stop him. During the 2023 season, he finished No. 3 on the team with 45 receptions, No. 2 with 649 receiving yards, and No. 2 with 4 touchdowns. All of those numbers are expected to increase significantly this fall.
