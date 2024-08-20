Top NFL Draft evaluator: Michigan's D-Line 'might be best in college football'
If there's one position group that can be described as the backbone of the 2024 Michigan Wolverines, it might just be the defensive line.
"Team 145" returns two of the premier defensive tackles in all of college football in juniors Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, who have been popular names on preseason awards and All-American lists this summer. However, the expectations surrounding those two players has overshadowed what should be an outstanding duo of defensive ends in senior Josaiah Stewart and junior Derrick Moore.
According to Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy, one of the top NFL Draft talent evaluators in the business, the starting four of Stewart, Graham, Grant and Moore may form the best defensive line in all of college football.
"Michigan lost some key pieces off last year's natty defense but they return plenty of high-end talent, particularly on D-line, which might be 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙞𝙣 𝘾𝙁𝘽," Nagy wrote on Twitter. "Kenneth Grant & Mason Graham have been popular names in mock drafts this summer but few know how good EDGE combo of Josaiah Stewart & Derrick Moore is.
"[The] loss of Senior Bowl alums Jaylen Harrell (Titans) & Braiden McGregor (Jets), who've both looked really good in NFL preseason, would create huge roster voids for most programs but Michigan football's staff feels great about their next-men-up. Based off summer tape, we think Stewart (5.5 sacks last year) and Moore (5.0 sacks) both have double-digit sack potential in their expanded roles this fall."
With Graham and Grant in the middle, as well as defensive tackle depth with redshirt junior Rayshaun Benny and an emerging talent in redshirt freshman Enow Etta, the Wolverines should excel at stuffing the run throughout the 2024 season. There's less depth on the edges, but if Stewart and Moore can have the kinds of seasons described by Nagy above, Michigan will give opposing quarterbacks and offensive coordinators nightmares throughout the season.
