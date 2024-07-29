Michigan Football: The 3 most underrated offensive weapons in 2024
With just one starter returning from the 2023 National Championship season, the Michigan offense will feature plenty of new faces at key position groups heading into fall camp. Although there are some question marks, the cupboard in Ann Arbor is far from bare. Known commodities like Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland are getting most of the attention, and there's plenty of excitement surrounding sophomore wideout Semaj Morgan. But there are three offensive weapons in Ann Arbor who will play a big role in Michigan's success in 2024, and they're mostly being overlooked from a national perspective.
Kalel Mullings, RB
Although Kalel Mullings was a linebacker at Michigan during his first 3 seasons, he began to make the transition to running back as a junior during the 2022 season. At 6-2, 240 pounds, Mullings served as somewhat of a wrecking ball in the backfield - the perfect option in short yardage situations. Splitting reps at both linebacker and running back, he finished the 2022 season with 31 yards and 3 touchdowns on 14 attempts. As a senior in 2023, Mullings appeared in 13 games at running back, accounting for a career high 222 yards and 1 touchdown on 36 carries.
Senior running back Donovan Edwards will get the lions share of the carries in 2024, but Mullings is a guy who will also play a major factor in Michigan's rushing attack this fall. Speaking with reporters at Big Ten Media Days last week, head coach Sherrone Moore referred to Mullings as a "force."
"The guy that's not talked about enough is Kalel Mullings," said Moore. "He's going to be a force, he looks as good as he ever has. He's going to have a great year. Watch him last year, every time he came in he had an explosive play, a big play, runs over somebody, makes somebody miss."
Tyler Morris, WR
Entering his junior season at Michigan, wide receiver Tyler Morris is unquestionably one of the most underrated offensive weapons in Ann Arbor. At 5-11, 185 pounds, Morris isn't the biggest guy on the field, but he certainly made one of the biggest plays of the 2023 season - and it came in one of the biggest moments against Alabama in the CFP Semifinal. He finished his sophomore campaign with career highs in receptions (13), receiving yards (197), and touchdowns (1).
With the two leading receivers from last year now off the the NFL, the Wolverines will need Morris to have a very productive 2024 campaign. Head coach Sherrone Moore recently indicated that the junior wideout looks ready to take that next step.
"Yeah, Tyler Morris has been awesome," Moore said. "He’s really taking on a leadership role. Obviously had the big play in the Rose Bowl, surprised people. Really didn’t surprise us but a guy that you know timed a 4.4 [40-yard dash] in high school. People forget, he was a highly-recruited kid but tore his ACL in high school and had been recovering and really, really ready to take the reins. He’s done an outstanding job."
Max Bredeson, TE/FB
When I think of unsung heroes from the 2023 season, Max Bredeson is the first guy that comes to mind. Every successful team needs a guy who's willing to do the dirty work without taking much of the credit, and that's exactly who Bredeson is for the Wolverines. He's officially listed as a tight end, but you'll frequently see him lined up at fullback/H-back as part of Michigan's smashmouth philosophy. Put simply, his job is to hit people... and he's very, very good at his job.
Bredeson appeared in all 15 games during Michigan's National Championship run in 2023, taking reps at tight end, H-back, and on special teams. Stepping into his senior season in 2024, there's no question that he'll continue to play a key role for the Wolverines offensively this fall.
