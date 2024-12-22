Michigan football adds offensive analyst with ties to Harbaugh
According to a report from 247 Sports, the University of Michigan football staff has increased with the addition of Juan Castillo as an offensive analyst. Castillo brings over 40 years of NFL and college experience to the staff. He most recently worked at UCLA as the offensive line coach. Castillo is expected to work closely with offensive line coach Grant Newsome and brings a wealth of knowledge to the offensive staff.
Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Castillo's coaching expereince
1982-85 – Defensive Line/Linebackers, Texas A&M-Kingsville 1986-89 – Defensive Coordinator, H.M. King HS (Kingsville, Texas) 1990-94 – Offensive Line, Texas A&M Kingsville 1995, 1996 – Offensive Assistant, Philadelphia Eagles 1997 – Tight Ends, Philadelphia Eagles 1998-2010 – Offensive Line, Philadelphia Eagles 2011, 2012 – Defensive Coordinator, Philadelphia Eagles 2013 – Run Game Coordinator, Baltimore Ravens 2014-16 – Offensive Line, Baltimore Ravens 2017, 2018 – Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line, Buffalo Bills 2019 – Offensive Analyst, Michigan 2020, 2021 – Offensive Line, Chicago Bears 2022, 2023 – Tight Ends, Washington Commanders 2024 – Offensive Line, UCLA 2025-Offensive Analyst, Michigan
Castillo returns to the University of Michigan where he was an offensive analyst for National Championship winning head coach Jim Harbaugh. His mixture of offensive and defensive assignments will be a force multiplier across the entire coaching staff in Ann Arbor.
