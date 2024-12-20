WATCH: Ohio State AD puts out cringe-worthy video ahead of playoff game vs. Tennessee
Thanks to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State football has already missed on two of its preseason goals for the 2024 season, despite the fact the Buckeyes put together "the best roster in college football in 10 years" according to Urban Meyer and Jim Tressel.
Michigan's 13-10 upset win over Ohio State on Nov. 30 gave the Wolverines four consecutive wins in the rivalry, and prevented the Buckeyes from playing for a Big Ten championship. Ohio State is doing it's best to move on and focus on its College Football Playoff matchup vs. Tennessee, but it's clear the loss to Michigan still hangs over Columbus like a dark cloud.
In an effort to excite the Buckeye fanbase, OSU athletic director Ross Bjork released a video on the eve of Ohio State's home game vs. the Volunteers. Unfortunately, the message came across as clearly scripted, unenthusiastic, wooden and downright cringe-worthy. Take a look...
Bjork talks about Ohio State "being the standard". The standard of what exactly? The Big Ten? The Buckeyes haven't won a conference championship in four years. The standard of college football? Ohio State hasn't won a national title since 2014.
Bjork says the Buckeyes "get a chance to respond" on Saturday. A chance to respond to the loss handed down by the Wolverines in the last game at The Horseshoe? All the ridicule the program faced after losing as a 20-point favorite? Or their sore loser retaliation after Michigan planted the 'Block M' at midfield of Ohio Stadium?
Ohio State fans have called for head coach Ryan Day's firing following four straight losses in 'The Game', yet Bjork's response has been to downplay the rivalry and prop up the new, expanded 12-team playoff appearance the Buckeyes backed their way into. Perhaps Bjork should ask John Cooper how well downplaying 'The Game' goes over in Columbus.
There's been rumblings on social media regarding the possibility of a "Tennessee takeover" of Ohio Stadium for Saturday's playoff game. How much support will Day and the Buckeyes receive following their latest defeat at the hands of Michigan? Time will tell, but College GameDay analyst and former Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit suggested the home crowd could work against Ohio State if they get off to a slow start against the Volunteers.
Whatever Bjork's motive was for releasing the video above, it didn't quite land the way he intended it to.
