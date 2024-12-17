Injury Update: Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson promises to return for Super Bowl
Dan Campbell said if there's one guy he expected to return from a serious injury, it was Aidan Hutchinson.
It sounds like the star defensive end is on track to do just that, as Hutchinson made a promise to his teammates and Detroit's fanbase that he will return in time for the Super Bowl if the Lions make a run in the playoffs.
"I'm on track for my goal of returning for the Super Bowl," Hutchinson told Taylor Lautner on he and his wife's podcast, The Squeeze. "And so, I keep telling all the boys when I see them in the facility, I'm like, 'You guys just got to get there and I promise you I'm gonna be back.' I tell people that, my mom was like...'But Aidan, like, what if you don't get back? Like, what if you can't?' And I was like, there's no other way."
Hutchinson suffered a broken tibia and fibula during the Lions' win over Dallas back on Oct. 13, with a recovery timetable of four-to-six months. However, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell said he wouldn't count out his star defensive end for a return in the postseason.
A more recent report from NFL on Fox's Jay Glazer suggested Hutchinson's return could come even sooner than expected, perhaps in time for the NFC Championship Game should the Lions reach it. One way or another, Hutchinson is determined to be ready if Detroit reaches the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history in February.
