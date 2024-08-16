Michigan Football: Alex Orji places team goals above his own
Entering his junior season, most fans believe it will be junior quarterback Alex Orji that ultimately wins the starting job before the Wolverines kick off the season on Aug. 31. Not only does he possess the physical tools as a dual-threat QB that can make life difficult for a defense, but his growth as a leader has also been noticeable during the off-season. For Orji, part of that development as a leader means embracing whatever the future has in store for him at the University of Michigan - even if it doesn't mean winning the starting job.
“I committed to the University of Michigan, I didn’t commit to being a starter,” Orji said over the summer. “I committed here to support the University of Michigan. To try and give us the best chance to win, and whatever I can do to add value to the team. It’s not a personal or selfish ideology when you come here at all.”
That’s certainly a refreshing take from a guy who is competing for a starting role, particularly in today’s age of college athletics. With the transfer portal and NIL playing such a huge role in player decisions, Orji’s “team-first” mentality is exactly the kind of attitude that helped deliver a National Championship back to Ann Arbor in 2023.
For Orji, being a leader doesn’t just mean being the starting quarterback on Saturdays. Instead, he says that true leadership is who you are in all aspects as part of a team.
“I think that there are different aspects to who you are in the facility,” Orji said. “You can be different in the weight room from who you are on the field, and who you are on the field can be a different type of leader then, or who you are in the cafeteria when you talk about nutrition. I think that it’s just figuring out how everything shakes out, and finding a way to be the type of leader that gets respect from the guys. It’s different for everybody.”
There’s no doubt that Orji is working hard to solidify himself as QB1, but he’s always had high expectations for himself and what he’s capable of. Instead of focusing on the outcome, the junior QB is focused on “process over prize,” something that has become a mantra within the football program.
“Talent is talent, and preparation is preparation. But at the end of the day, nothing has really changed as far as a preparation and expectation standpoint for me. I just want to be the best that I can be. Same as in years past. Third, fourth, first, eighth string – whatever it is, try to be the best quarterback that I can be to add value to the team.”
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Another former Michigan football star suffers a season-ending injury
Michigan Football: Five freshman standouts during fall camp
Former U-M coach Jim Harbaugh gives a compelling response on J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury