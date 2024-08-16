Former U-M coach Jim Harbaugh gives a compelling response on J.J. McCarthy's season-ending injury
Jim Harbaugh and J.J. McCarthy enjoyed a great three years together in Ann Arbor. McCarthy came to Michigan as a true freshman in 2021. Harbaugh played his star-in-the-making alongside start Cade McNamara throughout the season. Harbaugh then made McCarthy the starting quarterback at Michigan his sophomore season and the rest is history. McCarthy went 27-1 as the starter and helped Michigan win a national championship last season -- his junior season.
Both McCarthy and Harbaugh left Michigan for the NFL. McCarthy became the 10th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings and Harbaugh became the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach. While both are in two completely different places, they are still close and do exchange messages.
During his press conference on Thursday with the Chargers, Harbaugh was asked if he heard the news about McCarthy. The Vikings' franchise quarterback suffered a torn meniscus and will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after having surgery to repair it.
McCarthy's former ball coach said he called McCarthy. He said he knows how the movie will go and it's not going to keep him down.
"Yeah, sure did," Harbaugh said on if he heard about McCarthy's injury. "I called him. He called me back, left a message, that kind of thing. I know how the story's gonna end with J.J.. I've been to this movie with him. There's nothing that can keep him down. It's not gonna be life-altering. Bump in the road. I think that's the way Coach [Kevin O'Connell] explained it as well."
McCarthy was performing very well during Vikings' training camp. He sliced up the Raiders' defense after throwing an early interception in the first preseason game. McCarthy ended up with 188 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He sat out Monday's practice with Minnesota with 'knee soreness' and then news came on Tuesday that he would be having knee surgery.
With McCarthy's first season already in the books, the former Wolverine will look to take control of the quarterback job in 2025.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
Four Michigan players land in PFF's top 50 list
Predicting every Big Ten football team's record in 2024
Jim Harbaugh is no longer returning for Michigan's home opener