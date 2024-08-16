Michigan Football: Five freshman standouts during fall camp
With just two weeks left before Michigan kicks off the 2024 season against Fresno State, there are a number of true freshman who are continuing to make their case for early playing time this fall. Meeting with the media on Tuesday, head coach Sherrone Moore spoke highly of his freshman class, and even singled out a few guys that he thinks can become contributors on fall Saturdays in Year 1.
1. Jadyn Davis, QB
It seems highly unlikely that true freshman QB Jadyn Davis will become the starting quarterback in 2024, but that doesn't mean he's not showing promise as he prepares for his first season in Ann Arbor. The 6-1, 205 pound QB completed 204-of-288 passes for 3,370 yards with 43 touchdowns as a senior at Providence Day School and was recognized by 247Sports as the No. 7 overall quarterback in the nation as a recruit.
"I mean, starting quarterback position, Jadyn Davis, he just has the it factor. He makes plays. Competitive, obviously, was a three-time state champion, player of the year, but poised, has ability. We'll see how it progresses." - Sherrone Moore
2. Jordan Marshall, RB
He’s one of the biggest pieces of Michigan’s 2024 class, and he was also named the best player in the state of Ohio as a high school running back. Jordan Marshall, a four-star prospect out of Archbishop Moeller (OH), is now set to begin his new legacy in Ann Arbor as a Michigan man.
Although the running back room is loaded with talent and depth heading into 2024, it’s clear that Marshall has really big goals for his Michigan career. Some of those goals relate to what he intends to accomplish on the field, while others relate to who he wants to be within the Michigan community.
“I want to come up there and work, not only with the football team, but in my community,” Marshall said. “And I want to bring awareness there for kids, families, and I want to help everybody around me be the best – and separate myself all the greats that have been there, really put down a legacy. I love Blake (Corum), but my goal is to surpass him. Surpass Mike Hart. And not only for the yards on the field and the touchdowns, but for being a community leader, a faith leader, somebody that can bring a group of people together to make a change, because it’s so much bigger than football. I just want to make a change in this world, and I feel like I’ve done it here, so my next goal is to make a change in Ann Arbor for the better.”
"Jordan Marshall is probably the next guy. He's got a chance to be special, dynamic." - Sherrone Moore
"Having guys like Jordan Marshall in the room will make you play fast and physical." - Sherrone Moore
3. Channing Goodwin, WR
Channing Goodwin was a high school teammate of Jadyn Davis at Providence Day School, and that connection is a big reason why Goodwin ultimately chose Ann Arbor as a recruit. The 6-1, 185 pound wideout had a productive senior season, hauling in 65 catches for 1,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. Michigan is relatively deep at the wideout position when it comes to experience and talent, but head coach Sherrone Moore said that Goodwin will likely contribute as a true freshman in other ways.
"Channing Goodwin, I mean, he's a playmaker. He's a dude that's going to probably help us this year in some way, shape, or form, and always said that it's easier to play the farther you are from the ball, especially early". - Sherrone Moore
4. Cole Sullivan, LB
During spring ball, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale singled out Cole Sullivan as a guy to keep your eye on - noting that he has the chance to become a special player at the University of Michigan.
"I think, to me, the thing I look forward to is seeing a Cole Sullivan, where he's going to end up at the end of his career here because he's got a bright future," Martindale said. "You just look at his build and how he moves and all that stuff, I'm saying through the weight room and all that stuff when they're doing all the testing and things like that, he's got an exciting future and it's fun to sit down and talk to him and they have no idea. They have no idea how exciting their future is."
During his recent press conference last week, head coach Sherrone Moore also mentioned Sullivan as one of the true freshman who are making some noise during fall camp.
5. Dominic Nichols, EDGE
Michigan has had an impressive streak of producing phenomenal edge rushers, and it sounds like true freshman Dominic Nichols is already making his case to be next in line. He'll need to fight for reps behind experienced guys like Josaiah Stewart, Derrick Moore, and TJ Guy, but Nichols is a guy who continues to be mentioned by the coaching staff as someone who could contribute in Year 1.
"And then on the defensive side, Dominic Nichols is probably the guy that jumps out the most as a freshman. That's really, you know, because he's been here in the spring, and he came here, and he's been in the fall. So he's a guy that I think as a freshman has got a chance." - Sherrone Moore
