New Michigan Football Coach Explains How He Kept the 2026 Class Intact

With National Signing Day just taking place this week (Wednesday, Feb. 4), new Michigan head football coach Kyle Whittingham sat down and talked about the 2026 class.

Whittingham and the Wolverines had a slight disadvantage in recruiting with the circumstances of the previous regime, as Sherrone Moore was fired on Dec. 10, 2025, while Whittingham was then hired on Dec. 26, 2025. With that, the 2026 recruiting cycle was close to its end, and the Wolverines had a host of student-athletes set to come to Ann Arbor next fall, but who were not recruited by Whittingham.

On Thursday (Feb. 5), Whittingham was asked about retaining the student-athletes who were committed to the Wolverines, whom he did not recruit.

“First thing I did was got on the phone with each one of them and had conversations,” Whittingham said. “They were all excited, not necessarily the coaching change, but to continue to be a Michigan man and play for Michigan. That was really the first order of business when I got hired on was to meet with the entire team that is here now and to make sure we had as much retention as possible, then to get on the phone with all the signees.”

Michigan’s 2026 class ranked 12th in the nation, fourth in the Big Ten, while having the 16th highest ranked transfer class via 247Sports Composite. A big part of that transfer class was five Utah Utes that followed Whittingham to Ann Arbor.

“What we did here at Michigan, just like every other school, waited to see who jumped in the portal,” Whittingham said. “Of those guys who did jump in the portal, the ones who were a good fit were the ones we pursued. We feel like we came away with five really good players from the University.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrates after a reception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The four student-athletes who made the jump from Utah to Michigan were Salesi Moa (CB), Smith Snowden (CB), Jonah Leaea (DL), JJ Buchanan (WR) and John Henry-Daley (EDGE).