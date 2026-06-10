Michigan Football WR Andrew Marsh Has Heavy Praise For QB Bryce Underwood

Once Kyle Whittingham took over the head coach position at Michigan, the first thing he did was have a long sit-down meeting with quarterback Bryce Underwood. Getting Underwood to buy in was critical, and then he worked down the list and had a meeting with every player on the roster.

Another key retention for Whittingham's staff was wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman and quickly emerged as one of the top playmakers in the Big Ten Conference. Despite not getting much of a chance during the first four games of the season, he led the Wolverines with 651 receiving yards in 2025.

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Entering 2026, Marsh is back and working closely with Underwood to continue to build a dynamic relationship. Appearing on In The Trenches with Jon Jansen, Marsh said everything has been great between him and Underwood, and called the sophomore gunslinger the best quarterback he's ever played with.

"I mean, it's great," Marsh said of working with Underwood. "I mean, as a receiver, you can't ask for much more. To be honest, he's probably the best quarterback I've ever played with. And so really just knowing that he's here with me along for the ride, I'm excited to see what we can go do."

One of the top combos in the Big Ten?

Last season, Donaven McCulley led Michigan with 77 targets, but again, Marsh saw just two targets in the first four weeks, and then led Michigan with 58 targets from Week 4 until the end of the season. Once Sherrone Moore allowed Marsh to shine, Underwood quickly leaned towards Marsh and the two of them built great chemistry.

Looking toward 2026, despite Michigan bringing in several playmakers to add to Jason Beck's offense, there are no questions as to who No. 1 is on the depth chart. It's Marsh and he's looking toward himself and Underwood as being one of the best combinations in the Big Ten.

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"It's super important. I mean, without him, there's no receiver. Without me, there's no quarterback. So I feel like at the end of the day, we're a good combo," said Marsh.

Marsh is enjoying Beck's new system, and as tight end Zack Marshall noted a few weeks ago, everyone is an option on any given play. That should open up endless opportunities for a player with Marsh's skillset who can get open on any given play.