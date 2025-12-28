Kyle Whittingham reveals what his top priority is as new Michigan football coach

New Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham is only in his first few days on the job, but there is plenty of work to be done, and in some regards, little time to do it.

On Saturday, Whittingham addressed the team for the first time and will spend the next several days holding individual meetings with players in an effort to retain as much of the 2025 roster as possible heading into next season.

During his introductory press conference on Sunday morning, Whittingham said roster retention is his top priority considering the talent that already exists on the current team.

Sep 6, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts to a play against the Cal Poly Mustangs during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Whittingham on retaining players on the roster

"Immediate priorities—roster retention," Whittingham said on Sunday. "You (have to) meet with these young men. In this day and age in college football, transfer portal is opening up in about five days. That is absolutely job one, is to make sure that I get in front of these young men and tell them what I'm all about, find out what they're all about. And that would go for the incoming recruits as well. Gotta get on the phone, they're not here physically yet, but get on the phone with the class that we just signed.

"Outstanding class, by the way. I believe it was ranked No. 12 in the country and (we have) a lot of good young player in that class. Can't wait to get—I think about half of them, maybe it was a little over half of them will be here at the break and enroll with us for winter conditioning and spring football. So, that is job one without a doubt. It's all about players, college football is all about players and if you have good players, you've got a chance. So, retention of players in the program and retention of the players we just signed. That's the absolute priority. "

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to pass against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even before Sunday's press conference, which began at 11 a.m. EST, Whittingham said he already had begun meeting with players on an individual basis, which included quarterback Bryce Underwood. That meeting, according to Whittingham, lasted about 45 minutes.

The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2 and closes two weeks later on Jan. 16 as Whittingham and the Wolverines work to convince players to come back to Ann Arbor for 2026 and beyond.