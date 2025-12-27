QB Bryce Underwood talks Kyle Whittingham hire, discusses future with Michigan

While Michigan hired its 22nd football coach in the program's history, the Wolverines are preparing for a football game. The team arrived in Florida for their New Year's Eve game against Texas.

It appears Michigan didn't have 25 opt-outs afterall. Instead, just three players didn't make the trip -- the three Biff Poggi revealed back on Monday. One player who was there and was accounted for is phenom QB Bryce Underwood.

Speaking with the media, Underwood said he was excited about the Whittingham hire, however, he admitted he didn't know too much about Whittingham, who coached Utah for 21 seasons.

"Very excited to figure out what kind of guy he is. I don't really know too much about him. I'm just excited to figure out what kind of guy he is," Underwood said.

"I was actually pretty excited. Just really excited to see what he does for the University of Michigan. I seen his résumé a little earlier today, actually. So I'm just excited to ask him a few questions, get to that point, and things like that"

When Underwood plans on making his decision regarding his future

While Underwood plans on meeting with Whittingham and asking questions, right now, his focus is on preparing for Texas and playing in the Citrus Bowl. As far as his future is concerned, he says that it will come after the bowl game. He says after playing against the Longhorns, he will meet with his teammates and family and go from there.

"Right now we're about to play this bowl game, so that's the main focus in my head right now," he said. "After December 31st, we'll figure it out."

Whittingham is likely working on his staff as of this writing and as things move along, the decisions from the players will roll in. Keeping Underwood and the young core in Ann Arbor is going to be important for Whittingham and would be his first major win as the Michigan head coach.