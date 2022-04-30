Skip to main content

BREAKING: Andrew Stueber Is A New England Patriot

Michigan's big tackle is off to Foxboro.

Michigan offensive lineman Andrew Stueber was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots with the No. 245 overall pick. Stueber has elite size and position versatility that could prove valuable once he arrives in Foxboro.

Stueber was battling for a starting spot as a junior in 2019 before injuring his knee, which caused him to miss the entire season. He came back in 2020 and saw starting reps at both right guard and right tackle. At 6-7, 338 pounds, he's got the size and strength to play both positions. In 2021 Stueber locked in as a right tackle making 14 starts there. While at Michigan he grew into a very reliable player and an extremely valuable leader along the offensive line. Stueber is from Connecticut so getting drafted by the Patriots is likely a dream scenario.

Here are some of Andrew Stuebers' top accomplishments at the University of Michigan, courtesy of MGoblue.com.

At Michigan
• All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team, 2021)
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, third team, media; 2021)
• Voted an alternate captain by his teammates (2021)
• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21)
• Appeared in 34 games, contributing on special teams with 20 career starts at right tackle and two at right guard
• Made seven appearances as a reserve offensive lineman
• Two-year letterman (2018, '20)

Graduate Student (2021)
• Started all 14 games at right tackle to earn his third varsity letter
• Part of the unit that was honored with the Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line in the nation
• All-American selection by the American Football Coaches Association (second team)
• All-Big Ten honoree (first team, coaches, third team, media)
• Shared Hard Hat of the Week honors after the game at Wisconsin
• Started at right tackle against Western Michigan (Sept. 4), Washington (Sept. 11), Northern Illinois (Sept. 18), Rutgers (Sept. 25), Northwestern (Oct.23), Indiana (Nov. 6), Ohio State (Nov. 27), at Wisconsin (Oct. 2), at Nebraska (Oct. 9), at Michigan State (Oct. 30), at Penn State (Nov. 13), at Maryland (Nov. 20)
• Started at right tackle against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game (Dec. 4)

