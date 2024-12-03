Michigan Football: Bowl game projections following win over Ohio State
Following a massive road win over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, Michigan will most certainly be an attractive team when it comes to making bowl game selections in the near future.
The Wolverines (7-5) are currently outside of the AP Top 25, but the win over the Buckeyes did lead to Michigan receiving one vote in the latest rankings. Michigan is also currently 7th in the Big Ten standings, trailing Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State, Penn State, Indiana, and Oregon.
Here are the most recent bowl projections for the Wolverines:
- 247Sports: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Texas A&M
- ESPN: Music City Bowl vs. South Carolina or Ole Miss
- CBS Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
- Athlon Sports: Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
- USA Today: Music City Bowl against LSU
- The Action Network: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Boston College
