Michigan Football Bowl Projections After Heartbreaking Loss to Iowa
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Week four was a heartbreaker for Michigan football fans, falling to Iowa on the final play of the game to open Big Ten play. The Wolverines objectively controlled the game, but were held back by undisciplined penalties and not finishing drives.
UofM finished with 429 yards of total offense, as opposed to just 285 for the Hawkeyes. Heading into halftime, Iowa only had 77 yards of offense, with its only touchdown coming from the special teams unit.
The loss dropped Michigan outside of the AP Top 25, but how did it impact its postseason projections?
Here are updated projections on UofM’s postseason destination.
ESPN
There is a shakeup in the projections for Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach of ESPN this week, as they released their bowl predictions early Monday morning (Sept. 28).
Schlabach's pick stayed consistent with weeks prior, keeping UofM in the ReliaQuest Bowl, taking on Tennessee, which was a popular pick last week. Both the Volunteers and Wolverines fell to ranked opponents this past weekend.
However, Bonagura had a different landing place for the Maize and Blue, predicting they would play in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl against Virginia. This is the first time this season we’ve seen Michigan projected to go up against the Cavaliers in bowl season.
Sports Illustrated
A very different projection this week for Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated. In last week’s projections, he had Michigan matched up with Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Now, he has the Wolverines in the Music City Bowl against Missouri.
I don’t think this is a very accurate prediction in terms of the opponent. Missouri is a very skeptical No. 25 team in the country and has a tough schedule to close out the season. If Michigan did find its way into the Music City Bowl, the opponent would be a bit tougher.
College Football News
For three consecutive weeks, Pete Fiutak of College Football News has had the same prediction. Michigan taking on Tennessee in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Out of all the predictions and what we’ve seen on the field, this seems most likely.
Final Takeaways
These predictions are the biggest change we’ve seen since the start of the season.
What I didn’t mention throughout this is that Iowa is starting to enter the College Football Playoff picture. We can only assume that if Michigan had won that game, they would’ve been in that conversation.
Moving forward, if the Wolverines can get back on track, expect to see them gain some traction in that conversation. The improvement we have seen each week should be encouraging.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2